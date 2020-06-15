‘Ang Probinsyano’ back on air but only ‘til September?

MONDAY, June 15, marked the resumption of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’s” taping, which will now air on ABS-CBN’s cable networks Kapamilya Channel and Cinemo.

Will TV bid goodbye to Coco Martin’s Cardo very soon? PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM.COM/COCOMARTIN_PH

Albeit under GCQ (General Community Quarantine), the production of ABS-CBN’s longest-running action series is strictly complying with guidelines applicable to lock-in/closed door shoots.

Among others, the cast and crew had to undergo rapid testing the day before the shoot. Anyone who tested Covid-19 negative among the reduced number of cast and crew are allowed to work but prohibited from going home until the month-long locked-in taping is completed.

Meanwhile, any cast member who would tests positive for Covid-19 will have to make his final bow out of the series for good. God forbid then that show’s main man Coco Martin gets infected. (What will happen to the program then?)

With most, if not all scenes shot at a private resort in Batangas, a limited number of people — including the major cast members — were allowed entry. Bringing in personal assistants as well as the then-ubiquitous glam team is a no-no.

Also strictly followed is “no lagare policy,” meaning no member of the cast could accept any other taping assignment except for Probinsyano.

Lorna Tolentino (who plays the scheming First Lady Lily Ann Cortez-Hidalgo) asserted that such program protocols could serve as a benchmark for all other productions to adopt. She even likened the lock-in setup to that of Pinoy Big Brother (also on ABS-CBN) where the contestants are hauled inside Kuya’s house with nary a contact with the outside world.

The good tidings is that Coco’s slam-bang series is — thank heavens — here to stay. However, talks are rife that its run will only be until September this year with no news yet regarding its replacement.

***

GUESS WHO? Fellow actors can’t help but recall how a voluptuous actress (VA) took home her first major acting trophy.

“Ikaw ba naman ang magpakain ng corned beef sa mga voting members during the entire voting period, ewan ko na lang kung hindi ka pa manalo?” a sore loser to the major acting category whined.

Unlike other award-giving bodies, this group is mainly composed of clusters whose members nominate themselves in certain categories. The members ultimately choose who gets to win.

Its office is situated near a cafeteria where the VA would treat her co-members to endless corned beef meals.

***

This drama actor (DA) has turned to his collection of expensive gadgets in the name of survival. And why not?

Jobless due to the present health crisis, the DA has no means to support his kids (with different women).

“Siya ‘yung tipo na kung ano ‘yung latest gizmo, he sees to it na meron siya to think that he really invests on such pricey stuff,” reveals a source.

Other than electronic gadgets, the DA is also a sucker for expensive car accessories.

The DA is reportedly tapping his friends who share the same penchant, “Wala siyang choice, kahit palugi ibinebenta na niya ‘yung mga gamit niya.”