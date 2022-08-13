“Ang Probinsyano” Ends after Seven Years Airing in Primetime.

Ang Probinsyano – The longest “teleserye” in Philippine television history, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”, comes to an end, when it finally bids its audience goodbye on Friday, August 12.

After Renato Hipolito (John Arcilla) and Lucio Raymond Bagatsing were killed, Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin), the lead actor, was able to complete the task force agila’s job by eliminating the main antagonist and everyone else who attempted to take over the country.

The victory made by the task force is not made easy without blood being shed. After the deaths of Delfin (Jaime Fabregas), Victor (Raymart Santiago), Roxanne (Shaina Magdayao), James (Jay Gonzaga), Dante (Bassilyo), and Marsial (Smugglaz), and the rest of the group all of them offer their lives.

All of the task force members were honored and recognized by President Oscar Hidalgo (Rowell Santiago) for giving their life in service to the nation.

According to ABS-CBN, 536K live viewers on YouTube alone, watch the ending of the “teleserye” this number of viewers was record breaking, after the station lost its franchise in 2020.

Photo taken from PhilStar Life Faceboook page

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano debuted in 2015 .” The show inspired and entertained millions of fans around the globe.

“Ang Probinsyano” has always been driven by the mission of entertaining and inspiring viewers, fueled by the camaraderie and family that were formed among the series’ Coco Martin said.

The late actress Susan Roces, who played the role of Lola Flora in the “teleserye,” and was known as the conscience of Cardo, was recalled together with the scene in which they visited Lola Flora’s graves. Susan Roces passed away in May. Her death was not explained in the “teleserye.”

Photo taken from PhilStar Life Faceboook page

Many actors and actresses have also expressed their gratitude to “Ang Probisyano,” particularly those whose starlight has faded. They acknowledge Coco Martin as a career blessing since he gave them the chance to appear in front of the camera once more.

According to a report, “Ang Probinsyano” remained the undisputed No. 1 TV show in the Philippines for five years till ABS-CBN was taken off of free TV in the middle of 2020.

Coco Martine thanks all of the viewers for their continuous support and the crews and everyone who contributed to the success of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”.

