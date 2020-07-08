“ANG TAMIS!: Stars write the sweetest Instagram anniversary posts”

Love is truly in the air!

Being able to spend a year with your significant other can make you feel like you’re on cloud nine. Imagine how much more magical it would be to celebrate anniversaries every year.

Photo from Instagram (@bernardokath)

That’s how real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla feel as they strengthen their relationship. Since they admitted to officially becoming a couple, the KathNiel tandem has never stopped showing affection through captions and photos on Instagram.