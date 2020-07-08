Trending Now

“ANG TAMIS!: Stars write the sweetest Instagram anniversary posts”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“ANG TAMIS!: Stars write the sweetest Instagram anniversary posts”

Love is truly in the air! 

Being able to spend a year with your significant other can make you feel like you’re on cloud nine. Imagine how much more magical it would be to celebrate anniversaries every year.

Photo from Instagram (@bernardokath)

That’s how real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla feel as they strengthen their relationship. Since they admitted to officially becoming a couple, the KathNiel tandem has never stopped showing affection through captions and photos on Instagram.

Read Kathryn’s 7th anniversary letter to Daniel and more thoughtful anniversary posts HERE.

Related Posts

Back To Top