Angara confined to hospital, ‘on track’ to recovery

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Sonny Angara, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) last week, is currently confined to a hospital and recuperating.

One of Angara’s staffs confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that the lawmaker has been in the hospital since Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nung Sunday po (na-confine) if I’m not mistaken. He’s doing ok po, and on track naman to recovery. Mild cough na lang ang merun sya ngayon unlike nung March 14-15 before sya nagpa test wherein may mga mild symptoms – sore throat, mild fever, body pain,” Angara’s staff, Dennis Legaspi, said in a Viber message.

“I think after a number of days ay itetest uli sya (yun naman ang SOP like kung anu ang ginawa kina Christopher de Leon and Iza Calzado),” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Earlier this week, Angara posted a selfie with the caption: “Recovering thanks to your prayers and some good medical attention.”

The senator added that his “lungs are clearing up.”

“Pneumonia is getting better,” he further said.

Angara was the third senator to test positive for the disease after Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ