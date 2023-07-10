Angat Dam now below minimum operating level; water interruptions in parts of NCR

MANILA, Philippines — The water level in Angat Dam has recently dropped below the minimum operational levels, promptedingMaynilad to enforce water supply interruptions in certain areas of Metro Manila.

“Starting July 12, 2023, our customers in portions of Caloocan, Malabon, Manila, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Quezon City will have daily water service interruptions,” the water concessionaire said in a statement.

The complete list of the water interruption schedule can be found on Maynilad’s official Facebook page.

However, Maynilad said the rains in the Ipo Dam could cushion the effect of the water interruption.

“Since we still get rains over the Ipo watershed, it is likely that these daily service interruptions will not be felt immediately by July 12.

“And since Maynilad now generates additional water from its various supply augmentation projects, the actual duration of these service interruptions may be shorter than projected,” it said.

Maynila said the raw water allocation for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System has been brought down to 48 cubic meters per second after Angat Dam recorded a water level lower than its minimum operating threshold of 180 meters.

As of 5:00 am Monday, the water concessionaire said Angat Dam is operating 179.6 meters from 179.58 meters in the previous period.

The water provider said the allocation was lowered in a bid to preserve water in the dam in view of the effects of El Niño, which the state weather bureau said could worsen in the coming months.

“However, this also means that Maynilad will get less supply than it needs to sustain normal service levels,” it said.

Maynilad then advised its customers to prepare for the scenario while urging them to conserve water to weather the El Niño condition.

“At any rate, affected customers are advised to prepare for this scenario. Keep enough water stored for your needs during the hours when supply will not be available. Please store water in clean, covered containers.

“As we strive to stretch available supplies and generate more water to mitigate the impact of El Niño, we call on all water consumers to do their share in the conservation effort by using water responsibly,” Maynilad said.

