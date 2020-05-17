Angat water level up by 3 meters due to ‘Ambo’

ANGAT dam, the primary source of water in Metro Manila, increased by 3 meters during the past two days due to the heavy rainfall from typhoon “Ambo.”

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded 2.66 meters on Saturday, followed by a 0.43-meter increase on Sunday, raising the dam’s elevation to 190.62 meters as of 6 a.m.

Pagasa hydrologist Ailene Abelardo told The Manila Times that the increase was a break from declining levels during the past few months.

Abelardo also said the dam’s elevation so far was higher than water levels last year when the country was under a weak El Niño and rains were far and between, causing water interruptions in Metro Manila households.

On the same day last year, Angat’s water level was recorded at 173.52 meters, which is 17.1 meters lower than the recorded elevation this year. Highest elevation in the same month last year was recorded on May 1 at 178.38 meters before the water level declined to 169.41 meters on May 31.

Pagasa said, however, that despite the increase, the dam’s water level remains below the “normal high” of 210 meters.

Pagasa defines “normal high” as the dam’s “normal water level without overflowing”.