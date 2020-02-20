“Angel, Agot react to Bato Dela Rosa’s comment on ABS-CBN shutdown”

Angel Locsin and Agot Isidro were among the celebrities who aired their concerns over a statement of neophyte senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa questioning the impact on more than 11,000 people if ABS-CBN Corporation failed to renew its franchise.

Angel Locsin and Agot Isidro were among the celebrities who aired their concerns over a statement of neophyte senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa questioning the impact on more than 11,000 people if ABS-CBN Corporation failed to renew its franchise by March 30, 2020.

Bato made the statement Tuesday when asked by reporters what he thinks of ABS-CBN employees losing their jobs should the network cease to operate.

“What is 11,000 compared to the whole Filipino nation na matagal nang sinamantalahan ng isang kompanya kung talagang ma-prove yan sa hearing? What is 11,000 compared to the whole Filipino nation?” he said.

A hearing on the ABS-CBN franchise has been scheduled by the Senate committee on public services headed by Senator Grace Poe on February 27, even if the House of Representatives has yet to take action on the matter.

While he reaffirmed his loyalty to President Rodrigo Duterte, a strong critic of the network, the senator said that he would still support Senate hearings on ABS-CBN’s franchise bill for as long as the panel would not come up with a report.

He also said that he would vote on the franchise based on the accuracy of allegations that would be presented against ABS-CBN during the hearing.

“E kung mabigat yung akusasyon na talagang maraming viniolate ang ABS, bakit mo pa ire-renew. Kung talagang ma prove dun sa hearing na grabe.. sinamanlala ng husto ng ABS-CBN ang samabayanang Pilipino, bakit nyo pa i-renew?” said Bato.

He went on: “Kasi mahirap yung puro allegation lang tapos pagdating sa hearing nalaman natin na Santos pala itong ABS-CBN, hindi pala ito makasalanan.

“Kelangang fair tayo sa lahat. Pero kung sabihin mo may bias ako ngayon, hindi ako plastic na magsabi sa inyo na wala akong bias. Ako ay totoong tao, sabi ko may bias ako towards my President.”

As show of support for her home network, Angel, a Kapamilya star since 2007, shared a logo of ABS-CBN with the caption: “Ding! Ang Bato.”

Agot, the lead star of iWant Original Series “Call Me Tita”, reminded Bato that his allegiance should be to the country and not to the president, otherwise: “Dapat ‘di kayo nag-senador kung biased kayo.”

“Nakakapanlumo. Paano na, Pilipinas. Tayo-tayo lang ito,” she added.

Sir, allegiance to country first! Dapat di kayo nag-senador kung biased kayo. Nakakapanlumo. Paano na, Pilipinas. Tayo-tayo lang ito. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/VVY3C9u0OY — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) February 18, 2020

Good morning, Pilipinas! Sa mga kinauukulan, i-GAG nyo mukha nyo. 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/l06WBRPCbC — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) February 19, 2020

Several other celebrities who similarly voiced out their concerns were Zsa Zsa Padilla, DJ Chacha of MOR 101.9, K Brosas, and Jervi Li, popularly known as KaladKaren.

Here’s a look:

Paano naman po ang pamilya ng bawa’t isa sa 11,000? Kay dami pong sinusuportahan, pinapaaral, tinutulungan ng 11,000. May maipapalit po bang hanap buhay para sa lahat? Parang hindi naman ganun kadali humanap ng trabaho para sa lahat ng mawawalan ng hanap buhay. Nakakalungkot 😞 https://t.co/DiLpcmXCpf — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) February 19, 2020

Sa tutoo lang, naiiyak ako sa mga naririnig kong salita. Bakit naman ganyan? Napakasakit naman 😞 Hindi biro na mawalan ng hanap buhay. Hindi mo dapat ito gustuhin para sa kapwa mo at sabihin na ikabubuti ito ng pangkalahatan. May maibibigay bang kapalit na trabaho? Paano na? — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) February 19, 2020

My next vlog is for Senator Bato. I’ll give tips kung paano ako nakakuha ng 10-years Multiple Entry US Visa. Para di’ na siya mag-tantrums. — DJ Chacha (@mor1019chacha) February 18, 2020

When you’re a public servant and your loyalty is towards a person and not towards the country, ang tawag dyan, TUTA. — DJ Chacha (@mor1019chacha) February 18, 2020

In fairness ha, sulit ang bayad sa PAID TROLLS. Ang aga nila magising. Sa mga nastress sa kanila, again, may block button, gamitin niyo po. Yun namang mga legit account, dedma lang kase entitled naman tayo lahat sa sarili nating opinyon 🙂 — DJ Chacha (@mor1019chacha) February 19, 2020

Sing along time ..

🎤🎼 Di mo alam dahil dito

Daming di makakain

Di rin makakatulog

Dahil gusto mong saraduhin

Kung ako’y muling boboto

Sana’y di maging katulad mo..

Tulad mo na May pusong… BATO! 😞 https://t.co/jOqRnKH66p — carmela brosas (@kbrosas) February 19, 2020