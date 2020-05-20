Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis raise funds for mass testing

Top actresses Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo and Anne Curtis have joined forces to raise funds for the purchase of Covid-19 test kits to further mass testing in poorer sectors of the country.

With mass testing seen as the key to controlling the coronavirus from spreading as the country loosens quarantine restrictions, the Philippines finds itself behind many other nations in this capacity given constraints in government funding.

To this end, the trio of ABS-CBN leading ladies revived their “Show & Share” initiative after 11 years. In 2009 they requested fellow celebrities to donate personal items for auction, and turned over the money raised to victims of Super Typhoon Ondoy through the Philippine Red Cross.

This week via Instagram, Locsin, Alonzo and Curtis called on their friends anew and posted, “We would like to revisit the idea of artists coming together and helping those who need it the most. This time, with the funds we raise, we would like to purchase test kits and allow testing opportunities for the poorer sectors in the hopes of helping out in the efforts to provide mass testing in the country.”

The top celebrities reminded those in privileged positions as themselves that while many of them have already given so much of their time and money to help society’s most vulnerable amid the pandemic, the threat of Covid-19 remains.

“The hard truth is they will remain in need as Covid-19 remains the invisible enemy amongst us, changing our lives and sadly disrupting livelihoods.”

Declaring their support toward the importance of testing as many people as possible, they continued, “In this way we can make a higher impact, by pushing the TEST-TRACE-ISOLATE/TREAT formula that is the only proven way to defeat the virus. If you are keen [to help] please do let us know. We do hope you can join us as we all work together to help flatten the curve in the Philippines in our little way.”

So far, a good number of stars have come on board and pledged to donate their personal items for auction – Dimples Romana, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Karla Estrada, Piolo Pascual, Liza Soberano, Kim Chiu, Vice Ganda, Coco Martin, Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Shaina Magdayao, Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Gutierrez, Bela Padilla, Jennylyn Mercado and Sarah Lahbati.

Locsin and Alonzo are among the most active personalities in showbiz in the nation’s fight against Covid-19. Locsin was credited for setting up tents and beds for hundreds of frontliners as well as patients for isolation, while Alonzo has been busy with PPE donations and food distributions throughout the enhanced community quarantine. Curtis, while still unable to return from Australia after giving birth to her daughter in March, has been active in supporting fundraisers from abroad as well as raising spirits among Filipinos via constant online appearances.