“Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo, Dimples Romana express support, appreciation for ABS-CBN execs”

Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo, and Dimples Romana were among stars who expressed their support and appreciation for the executives of giant network ABS-CBN as President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, Chairman Mark Lopez, and Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes appeared at the Senate hearing on the network’s franchise on Monday.

The Senate Committee on Public Service, led by Senator Grace Poe, called for a hearing to shed lights on the network’s alleged violations cited in the quo warranto petition filed by the Solicitor General Jose Calida, asking the High Court to revoke ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise, which is set to expire in March.

Angel, who has been a Kapamilya star since 2007, posted photos of her with Katigbak and Vidanes, with the caption: “Appreciation post for ABS-CBN bosses! Happy that Filipinos get to see how humble our ABS-CBN Bosses are. Ganyan po talaga sila kahit off cam!”

Bea, a homegrown artist of ABS-CBN, said her bosses “made us proud today being a Kapamilya”.

“They are not just our bosses. They are FAMILY. Salamat po,” she added.

Dimples, who had just starred in the recently concluded series “Kadenang Ginto”, said she salutes her bosses in ABS-CBN, who she describes as the “most humble, kindest, and most compassionate.

“Salamat po for giving us more reasons to be proud as a Kapamilya today. We pray with you,” she said.

Other celebrities who similarly voiced out their support for ABS-CBN executives through social media included Coco Martin, Robi Domingo, Sylvia Sanchez, Karen Davila, and Nikki Valdez.

