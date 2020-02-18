“Angel Locsin calls Julia Montes ‘My Darna’”

Here’s “24/7” star Julia Montes’ reaction.

It appears that fans aren’t the only ones excited about Julia Montes’ comeback.

On Instagram Monday, the returning actress posted a teaser of her upcoming television series “ 24/7 ” , in which she was introduced as lead character Mia Agbayani.

The show, billed as the first weekly action-drama series on Philippine TV, follows her story as a mother and a security guard who will do everything to save her son amid a deadly outbreak of a mysterious disease.

One of the celebrities who expressed their excitement over Julia’s comeback teleserye was Angel Locsin, who, like her, is best known for starring in action-drama shows, including “Darna”, “Imortal”, and, more recently, “ The General’s Daughter .”

It’s no wonder then that Angel leans towards Julia when it comes to choosing her potential successor for the role of the iconic superheroine, or so it would appear when she commented on the latter’s post with, “My Darna.”

Angel, 34, portrayed Darna in a 2005 TV series. She was set to reprise the role when Star Cinema announced its big-screen adaptation in 2014, but the actress had to withdraw from the project in 2017 due to a back injury.

Jane de Leon, 21, was eventually chosen to take on the coveted role in the upcoming film to be directed by “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” director Jerrold Tarog.

In “ 24/7 ,” Julia is joined by an all-star cast, including Pen Medina, Arjo Atayde, Edu Manzano, Denise Laurel, JC Santos, Anna Luna, Joross Gamboa, Melissa Ricks, Pepe Herrera, Paeng Sudayan, Eric Fructuoso, Benj Manalo, Patrick Sugui, Joem Bascon, Alora Sasam, Amy Austria, Meryll Soriano, McCoy De Leon, and Matt Evans.

Emmanuel Q. Palo and Darnel Villaflor direct the series, which will debut on February 23.