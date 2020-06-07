“Angel Locsin calls out Tito Sotto for liking a tweet alleging she is ‘pro-NPA'”

Angel Locsin is one of the personalities who has recently expressed disapproval of the new anti-terrorism bill.

Angel Locsin called the attention of Senate President Tito Sotto after the actress saw the public official liked a tweet claiming that she is “pro-NPA.”

On her Twitter account, Locsin said, “Hi Sen @sotto_tito, saw that you liked this tweet. I will never support terrorists, nor will I ever support any kind of violence.”

She added, “You have the right to like any tweet. And we have the right to voice out our opinions. I hope we don’t get tagged as terrorist for doing so. Thank you.”

Hi Sen @sotto_tito, saw that you liked this tweet. I will never support terrorists, nor will I ever support any kind of violence. You have the right to like any tweet. And we have the right to voice out our opinions. I hope we don’t get tagged as terrorist for doing so. Thank you pic.twitter.com/xfQNsnCFF5 — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) June 6, 2020

Sotto is a principal author at the Senate of the said bill.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on it’s third and final reading on June 4. House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has yet to sign the enrolled bill before it will be transmitted to President Rodrigo Duterte.