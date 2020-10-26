“Angel Locsin denies military official’s claim of sister’s part in NPA attack in Polilio, presents ‘evidence’”

Angel Locsin denied the accusations of a military official that her sister was involved in the attack of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Polilio, Quezon in 2015.

Actress Angel Locsin denied the accusations of a military official that her sister, Ella Colmenares, was part of the attack of the rebel group New People’s Army (NPA) on Polilio Island in Quezon.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., an official of the government’s National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), once again claimed that Ella was a member of the NPA, and that she was deployed on Polilio Island for 18 months in 2015.

“She was part of the NPA band which attacked Polilio Municipal Police Station. Our Marines in the area knew this,” said Parlade, who also alleged that Ella is now working for women’s rights group Gabriela as a “recruiter.”

“All those times when she was underground as [a member of the NPA], she was supported by Angel,” he added.

On Instagram on Sunday, October 25, Angel released her sister’s transcript of records from Philippine Christian University, on the year Parlade claimed that Ella was part of the attack in Polilio.

“As much as possible, we want to address this issue through proper channels and not in social media. It is not my responsibility to provide evidence. But since the gentleman has been non-stop targeting me and my family, we are releasing this transcript of record of my sister Ella in PCU — on the year that he claimed that he has ‘witnesses’ that my sister ‘was part of an attack in Polilio,'” wrote Angel in the caption.

She also denied the rest of Parlade’s claims—that her sister started as a member of League of Filipino Students (LFS), which he alleged is a front organization for the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP); that she joined CPP’s youth wing Kabataang Makabayan (KM) under LFS; and that when Ella got pregnant with another “youth sector member,” she resurfaced and joined the legal front again, this time with Kabataan.

“The rest of his claims is utterly wrong,” said Angel.

“Kelan naging korte ang Facebook at presscon? And when did supporting youth and women’s causes become a crime?” she added.

Angel then told Parlade to stop “putting civilians in the middle of a communist hunt and endanger them.” She also urged politicians who are in favor of the anti-terrorism bill to help by not letting “this kind of treatment and abuse of power to continue.”

“He is clearly targeting the wrong person. I don’t understand why he keeps mentioning my name in his interviews and statements. Fearing for my family’s safety and mine,” she said.

In the comments section of Angel’s post, her fiancé Neil Arce and TV personality Kris Aquino were among those who expressed their support for the actress.

“With all he’s said which is 99% wrong. I still don’t see anything connecting my fiancé to these groups. So why keep mentioning her name?” said Neil.

“Gel, just like I messaged you—HANGA ako sa katatagan at paninindigan mo,” Kris, meanwhile, wrote.

“Reminds me of some lyrics of my dad’s favorite song, ‘Impossible Dream’: To fight for the right / Without question or pause /To be willing to march / Into hell for a heavenly cause…”

Earlier on Friday, October 23, Angel vehemently denied the allegations that she and her family are part of the NPA or any other “terrorist group.”



READ: ‘Tigilan na’: Angel Locsin speaks up amid red-tagging of family​

READ: ABS-CBN backs Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano over red-tag claims

She also appealed to the public to show their support for other personalities who are being red-tagged for being vocal about their opinions and advocacies, such as fellow actress Liza Soberano and former Miss Universe Catriona Gray.