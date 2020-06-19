“Angel Locsin earns praises for channeling body positivity, embracing her curves”

Angel Locsin earned the commendation of netizens after the actress exuded confidence in her new figure.

Angel Locsin became a trending topic on Twitter on Friday, June 19, after netizens took notice of her full figure.

Snapshots of Angel from her trip to Mauban, Quezon to shoot the docu-reality show Iba ‘Yan, which was originally posted on Mauban Ako Facebook page, made the rounds on social media.

The 2-time FHM sexiest woman title winner gained the praises of many netizens as the actress exuded confidence in embracing her curves in the said photos.

“Darna body or not, she’s very pretty. I like that she’s glowing,” one netizen commented.

“Angel has showed us the natural phases of a woman’s body. As we age our metabolism slows down. Tsaka si Angel di pa daw pede sa heavy physical activities or work out at may iniinom daw siyang gamot na posibleng nakakataba din. Anyways, maganda pa din naman siya,” another netizen said.

“She looks good! She’s glowing too,” one netizen stated.

“Here are some recent photos of Madam @143redangel, giving you some body positivity vibes. And no matter what and how she looks like, she’s always that gorgeous inside and out. Even with face mask. Our kind of angel,” another netizen remarked.

Angel Locsin launches ‘Shop and Share’ initiative to provide mass testing in the Philippines

Apart from her new docu-series, Angel has been active with initiatives lately to combat the problems brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, she launched #UniTentWeStandPH, which aimed to help address overcrowding at hospitals by providing specialized tents.

She also recently spearheaded the “Shop & Share” project, which aims to raise funds to help Filipinos who need to be tested during the COVID-19 pandemic.