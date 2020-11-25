“Angel Locsin greets ‘future mother-in-law’ on her birthday”

Angel Locsin took to social media to greet the mother of her fiancé, Neil Arce, a happy birthday.

On Instagram, the actress-philanthropist shared a photo of her “future mother-in-law.”

“Happy birthday to my beautiful future mother in law, @jeanniejlo,” she wrote in the caption.

Neil, a film producer, also shared his birthday greeting for his mother on his Instagram page.

“Happy birthday mother! I love you!!!” he said.

Angel and Neil announced their engagement last June 2019, after being a couple for more than a year.

Recently, it was revealed that the two planned to get married on November 8, 2020 but were forced to postpone the ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Metro.Style, Angel and Neil said they decided to postpone their wedding to “early next year.”

“But of course, it depends on the situation with the pandemic,” Neil told the magazine.

“We were thinking, ‘Should we do it small?’ But that’s not us eh,” he said. “We’re friends, we have a group of friends. We want everyone to be there. We want everyone to have fun. And you know, Angel didn’t attend their prom. She didn’t have a debut. So this is the only big party she’s going to have.”