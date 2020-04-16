“Angel Locsin in a zombie movie? Dimples Romana hopes for a ‘Block Z’ sequel with the actress”

Angel Locsin’s cameo role by the end of the Block Z movie has instigated a speculation of a sequel.
The topic was revisited during the the online fundraiser #KuwentuhanLang when the movie’s director Mikhail Red and one of the movie’s stars Dimples Romana became guests of the online initiative.
Dimples portrayed the role of the security guard named Bebeth in Block Z.
Mikhail confirmed that Dimples’ character was indeed still alive in the film.
“Sinadya namin mabuhay si Bebeth, kasi alam namin magiging fan-favorite ‘yung shotgun moment. Sinadya namin, para one day kung kailangan namin ng arrival moment, si Dimples, ganun siya,” director Red said.
Meanwhile, Dimples said that she is hoping for a Block Z sequel to happen with Angel also being part of it.
The mysterious raider general and her sawed-off shotgun
📸Bts by victor elijah pic.twitter.com/M9jqsRHxUP
— Mikhail Red (@MikhailRed) April 8, 2020
“Si Angel, kung napanood niyo, is also part of ‘Block Z.’ I’m hoping there will be a part two. It will be very fun to be able to work with her!” Dimples stated.
However, neither Mikhail and Dimples confirmed if a sequel would happen or if Angel would take part of it.
READ: Anak ni Dimples Romana na si Callie, magpipiloto
As known to many, Angel and Dimples are very closed friends. They recently launched an initiative amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which aimed to provide tents for hospitals in Metro Manila.
Gel and I have been friends mula pa Lobo days, Only You na sa Korea, Love me Again sa Australia, Ilang MMK na din ang ginawa naming magkasama, but this woman, is not only admirable because of her undeniable acting prowess, Mas hinahangaan ko sya bilang tao. I’ve seen her help out, be there for our friends who are in need, (dahil kadalasan ako niyayakag nito Papunta ng probinsya at kung Saan Saan pa) we have repacked food and supplies for a full 12 hours straight together, tuwing may unos, bagyo, kalamidad, nauuna ito. Walang nakakaalam dahil pupunta naman sya dun bilang tao. This time, she wanted to reach more, help more, and she did, she encouraged us to help out, made way for us to pool our funds while we are in the comfort of our homes and became an instrument of God’s love by making sure help was given to those who need it most, with the help of hundreds of you who believed in this cause. To address the overcrowding in hospitals, where they’ll have extra space for other patients who need immediate attention and for some, para may matulugan ang ating magigiting na frontliners na hindi na po nakakauwi sa kabilang mga tahanan. Maraming Maraming Salamat po, dahil sa inyo pong kabutihan, nagawa nating makatulong sa napakaraming ospital sa buong Pilipinas. At Salamat Gel, and @neil_arce , and the whole team who were braving the streets to make sure the tents donated by the people were delivered and installed on each of the hospitals who requested for it. It’s been an honor to help out in this fundraising in my own little way. Ate @gines.sarangaya and Doc @marevmatic2019 Saludo ako sa inyo for the many long days and sleepless nights of coordination. Team #UniTentWeStandPH I am proud to be part. Mahal ko kayo ❣️ to God be all the glory! Repost from @therealangellocsin Because of your overwhelming support, we are happy to announce that we have sufficiently funded the #UniTENTweStandPH campaign. With a full and grateful heart, we are now ending the fundraising and will no longer accept CASH donations through PayPal, Paymaya, or bank account. Thank you very much!
A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana) on Apr 12, 2020 at 7:40pm PDT
“Gel and I have been friends mula pa Lobo days, Only You na sa Korea, Love Me Again sa Australia. Ilang MMK na din ang ginawa naming magkasama, but this woman, is not only admirable because of her undeniable acting prowess, mas hinahangaan ko sya bilang tao,” Dimples wrote in one of her recent Instagram posts dedicated for the actress.
To publishers: Please use this photo: plus a photo of Angel and Dimples as thumbnail