“Angel Locsin in a zombie movie? Dimples Romana hopes for a ‘Block Z’ sequel with the actress”

Angel Locsin’s cameo role by the end of the Block Z movie has instigated a speculation of a sequel.

The topic was revisited during the the online fundraiser #KuwentuhanLang when the movie’s director Mikhail Red and one of the movie’s stars Dimples Romana became guests of the online initiative.

Dimples portrayed the role of the security guard named Bebeth in Block Z.

Mikhail confirmed that Dimples’ character was indeed still alive in the film.

“Sinadya namin mabuhay si Bebeth, kasi alam namin magiging fan-favorite ‘yung shotgun moment. Sinadya namin, para one day kung kailangan namin ng arrival moment, si Dimples, ganun siya,” director Red said.

Meanwhile, Dimples said that she is hoping for a Block Z sequel to happen with Angel also being part of it.

The mysterious raider general and her sawed-off shotgun

“Si Angel, kung napanood niyo, is also part of ‘Block Z.’ I’m hoping there will be a part two. It will be very fun to be able to work with her!” Dimples stated.

However, neither Mikhail and Dimples confirmed if a sequel would happen or if Angel would take part of it.

As known to many, Angel and Dimples are very closed friends. They recently launched an initiative amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which aimed to provide tents for hospitals in Metro Manila.

“Gel and I have been friends mula pa Lobo days, Only You na sa Korea, Love Me Again sa Australia. Ilang MMK na din ang ginawa naming magkasama, but this woman, is not only admirable because of her undeniable acting prowess, mas hinahangaan ko sya bilang tao,” Dimples wrote in one of her recent Instagram posts dedicated for the actress.

