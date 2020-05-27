“Angel Locsin is selling one of her cars to raise funds for COVID-19 mass testing”

Angel Locsin has also visited the Tropical Disease Foundation to learn more about hpw she can aid the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Angel Locsin continues to prove that she is indeed heaven-sent as she puts up for sale one of her cars to raise funds for the much-needed mass testing in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress, one of the local celebrities at the forefront in helping flatten the curve, decided to sell her 2015 Dodge Durango for the highly-anticipated launch of her Shop & Share initiative.

While the launch date has yet to be announced, Shop & Share encouraged their followers to sign up on shopandshare.store to get a notification once the website goes live.

She wrote: “We will officially launch SOON with some exciting pre-loved items from your favorite celebrities! Please visit www.shopandshare.store to sign up for notifications when we go live!”

Anne Curtis, on the other hand, decided to sell her Chanel Cruise Boy North South Handbag 2019 for the cause. See the photo below:

Shop & Share, one of Locsin’s countless efforts in helping fight the COVID-19 crisis alongside fellow celebrities Anne Curtis and Bea Alonzo, “aims to cover the expense for testing kids of the underprivileged.”

“Shop & Share is dedicated to helping our fellow Filipinos who need to be tested during this COVID-19 pandemic. With what we are able to raise, it is our aim to cover the expense for testing kits to the underprivileged who are affected by this global crisis,” wrote Shop & Share on Instagram.

It added: “We pursue this mission humbly, with compassion and kindness in hopes of aiding the government in increasing testing for COVID-19 in our own little way.”

Meanwhile, Angel has also visited the Tropical Disease Foundation to learn more about how she can aid the government in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are here to observe and learn more about how we can help the government and medical community in COVID-19 testing. We are fortunate that private companies are working closely with the government to boost the daily testing capacity to 50,000 from the initial target of 30,000. This is crucial to flatten the curve and ease us into the new normal as some of us go back to work,” she wrote in another Instagram post.