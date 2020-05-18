“Angel Locsin launches ‘Shop and Share’ initiative to provide mass testing in the Philippines”

Angel Locsin’s new initiative aims to purchase test kits and allow testing opportunities for the poorer sectors in the country.

Angel Locsin launched another donation drive this time to provide mass testing in the country.

The initiative called “Shop and Share” was once organized by the actress many years ago to help the victims of typhoon Ondoy.

“It’s been a while since we’ve done this — way back in 2009 in fact when we first put up Shop and Share to help those who were affected by Typhoon Ondoy. We had actors, singers and even basketball players donate personal items from designer bags, clothes, jerseys, jewelry, etc., and we auctioned them off on ebay, with all the proceeds going to the Philippine Red Cross,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

This year, Angel is encouraging her co-artists to participate again in the initiative to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“We would like to revisit the idea of artists coming together and helping those who need it the most. This time, with the funds we raise, we would like to purchase test kits and allow testing opportunities for the poorer sectors in the hopes of helping out in the efforts to provide mass testing in the country. Yes, in support of mass testing. Because in this way we can make a higher impact, by pushing the TEST-TRACE-ISOLATE/TREAT formula that is the only proven way to defeat the virus,” she stated.

Last March, Angel launched her first initiative since the COVID-19 outbreak called #UniTentWeStandPH which aimed to help address the overcrowding at hospitals by providing specialized tents for patients with the virus.