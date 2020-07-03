“Angel Locsin-led ‘Shop & Share’ taps Red Cross mobile app to provide more COVID-19 test kits”

Angel Locsin encouraged everyone to download the app RC143 to help them track down those who are in need of COVID-19 test kits.

Angel Locsin, an Ambassador for the Philippine Red Cross, tapped the non-profit organization’s newly-launched mobile app to provide more COVID-19 testing kits through Shop & Share fundraising initiative.

“Magtulungan tayo para labanan ang COVID-19! I-download ang RC143 app sa inyong phone para sa pang araw-araw na pakikipagsapalaran sa #NewNormal. Layunin ng RC143 na makatulong sa pag-iwas sa pag-kalat ng virus at para mapabilis ang pagpapa-test,” she wrote.

She went on: “Ang Shop & Share naman ay magbibigay ng free COVID-19 testing para mga kababayan nating nangangailangan ng tulong. Dahil sa inyong suporta, malalagpasan nating ang pandemya. Maraming salamat po! Free access po ang RC143 for Globe, Smart, TM, and TNT subscribers kahit walang mobile internet or load.”

According to the Philippine Red Cross, RC143 is an app that “uses the wireless, location and sensory capabilities of your smartphone to help the Red Cross trace back persons you have encountered, provide greater context to these contact events, and enable users to determine their likely levels of exposure to COVID-19.”

RC143 is available for both Android and iOS users.

Angel continues to provide help amid the COVID-19 pandemic through her Shop & Share initiative with celebrity friends Dimples Romana, Anne Curtis, and Bea Alonzo, among others.

Meanwhile, Angel appears every Saturday at 6:15 PM on Kapamilya Channel via her new show ‘Iba ‘Yan.’