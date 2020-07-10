“Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, Kim Chiu and more react as ABS-CBN franchise denied”

Celebrities took to social media to express their support for ABS-CBN following the denial of a broadcast franchise to the media giant.

Celebrities filled social media with messages of love and support following the decision of the Congress to deny ABS-CBN with a broadcast franchise.

Liza Soberano was among the Kapamilya stars who penned a genuine message of encouragement to both her ABS-CBN family and fans.

Right after the hearing, the 22-year-old actress immediately took to social media to share how much she wanted to hug her ABS-CBN family.

“Wish I could hug everyone I love from ABS-CBN right now,” Liza wrote.

Wish I could hug everyone i love from ABS-CBN right now — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) July 10, 2020

Liza went on to say how sorry she feels for the employees of the network, who are at risk of losing their jobs.

She stated: “To all the employees who are greatly affected by this. I’m sorry. I’m sorry they aren’t sorry.”

Thanking everyone who has shown support to ABS-CBN over the course of the grueling months-long battle, she added: “To all the supporters of ABS-CBN, it’s programs, and it’s talents who stood by us through this journey. Thank you. Thank you for the endless tweets using the hashtags and thank you for your prayers. We may not be able to repay you right now, but in due time.”

To all the supporters of ABS-CBN, it’s programs, and it’s talents who stood by us through this journey. Thank you. Thank you for the endless tweets using the hashtags and thank you for your prayers. We may not be able to repay you right now, but in due time. 🙏🏼 — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) July 10, 2020

She continued: “Especially to all my supporters, Liza and LizQuen fanmily. Just reading your tweets right now brings tears to my eyes. Thank you for believing in me and for supporting my projects under ABS-CBN. I will forever be grateful to each and everyone. I love you all so much.”

Especially to all my supporters, Liza and LizQuen fanmily. Just reading your tweets right now brings tears to my eyes. Thank you for believing in me and for supporting my projects under ABS-CBN. I will forever be grateful to each and everyone. I love you all so much. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Angel Locsin, who was among the celebrities who protested outside Congress earlier today, July 10, said she is still in disbelief over the decision of the House of Representatives on ABS-CBN’s franchise application.

“Tapos na po ang botohan. Kami po ay tulala at hindi alam kung anong gagawin. Gusto ko lang pong magpasalamat sa ilang taong pagtanggap nyo po sa amin sa inyong mga tahanan,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Kim Chiu, on the other hand, said she could not comprehend the decision of Congress to deny ABS-CBN with a broadcast franchise.

She wrote: “We voted for our law makers into power hoping that they will act for the greater good. But,what happened today? What happened to the 13 hearings? ABS-CBN proved na walang violations ang nagawa. Why are we experiencing this? Why now? Why not help each other for the better?”

We voted for our law makers into power hoping that they will act for the greater good. But, what happened today?… what happened to the 13 hearings? Abscbn proved na walang violations ang nagawa. Why are we experiencing this? Why now?. Why not help each other for the better? pic.twitter.com/Z37ZA0f3DW — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) July 10, 2020

Robi Domingo and Maris Racal, for their part, implored everyone to vote with principles and integrity come 2022.

He wrote: “Vote with CONSCIENCE? Don’t worry, we’ll vote with PRINCIPLES and INTEGRITY in 2022.”

“Hanggang drafts nalang yung ibang gusto kong sabihin. Boto tayo sa 2022,” Maris wrote.

hanggang drafts nalang yung ibang gusto kong sabihin. Boto tayo sa 2022. — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) July 10, 2020

See the rest of the celebrities who reacted to the shutdown of ABS-CBN below:

Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat ng nagdasal para aming lahat. Maraming salamat po!!! #KapamilyaForever 💔💔💔💚💙 — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) July 10, 2020

You can deny our franchise but you can never crush our faith and spirit! Our faith even grows stronger and stronger as we become united even more. This is for our fellow workers and for our madlang people! #kapamilyaforever #FightTheGoodFightOfFaith ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/OisMY9IlYs — zndɹoƆ ʎppǝ⊥ (@teddspotting) July 10, 2020

ABS-CBN’s franchise is the latest casualty on the horrific death toll under this administration. What or who’s next? — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) July 10, 2020

The decision to deny ABS-CBN a broadcast franchise comes after twelve hearings in Congress over the past two months.

ABS-CBN has stopped broadcast operations since May 5, 2020 following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).