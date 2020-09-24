“Angel Locsin, Neil Arce reschedule wedding to 2021”

Angel Locsin and Neil Arce decided to move their wedding to early next year.

In an interview with Metro.Style, Neil shared that they decided to reschedule the wedding amid the continuous threat brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be moved to early next year. But, of course, it depends on the situation with the pandemic,” Neil said in the interview.

He admitted that they thought of having an intimate wedding instead but they realized that they wanted a bigger celebration so that many of their friends can attend the event.

“We were thinking, ‘Should we do it small?’ But that’s not us eh. We’re friends, we have a group of friends. We want everyone to be there. We want everyone to have fun,” he said.

Neil also relayed that Angel didn’t have the chance to have big celebrations during the important milestones in her life so he wants to do a big celebration for her this time.

“And you know, Angel didn’t attend their prom. She didn’t have a debut. So this is the only big party she’s going to have,” the film producer stated.

Angel said that Neil has been more hands-on when it comes to the wedding preparations.

“Ako kasi yes or no lang, okay o hindi. Ganun lang ako. Pero nahanap na niya ‘yun lahat. Iye-yes or no ko na lang sa kanya. Ganun siya,” the actress shared.

Angel shared that they actually have to plan again the wedding because of the present circumstances.

“Actually, kailangan namin ulitin ’yung planning. Tapos na dapat siya eh. Better na safe ang lahat at confident na walang sakit, so I think best decision namin na i-move na lang ’yung wedding,” she said.

In the same interview, the couple also shared how the current situation has made them stronger together as a couple.

“It strengthened us kasi we saw that in certain things, even though we disagree, we’ll end up finding a way to fix things… We always find a way to make things work. Not just between us, kasi it’s a totally different thing with the pandemic eh, like with the problems that we encountered with uniTENT and stuff like that.

“We saw na we could work together. We work well together. The things that she needs, that she can’t do, I can provide. The things that I can’t do or I need, she can provide,” Neil remarked.

According to Angel, her fiancé is very supportive of everything she does.

The Iba Yan host relayed, “Super supportive niya talaga. At ganito ’yun ah, hindi mo na niyayaya. Hindi ka na nagsasabi, siya lang, biglang darating siya, ganu’n lang. Kasi medyo ma-pride ako sa mga ganu’ng bagay, asking for help, so nakakatuwa na siya lang talaga ang nagkukusa.”

Angel and Neil announced their engagement in June 2019.