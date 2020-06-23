“Angel Locsin, Neil Arce yet to decide on postponing wedding”

Angel Locsin and her fiancé, film producer Neil Arce, on Sunday said that they have yet to decide whether to push through or hold off their wedding which was originally scheduled to take place this year.

Speaking with Korina Sanchez for “Rated K,” the celebrity couple said that they don’t want to rush the decision, as it is still “too early” to tell if they should postpone the ceremony.

“Hindi natin alam baka next week may vaccine na. Hindi na lang po kami magko-complain. Maghihintay na lang kami kung ano mang mangyayari,” said Angel.

Neil agreed, saying, “I think we’ll decide somewhere near our date na lang if we’re gonna move it or not.”

The two, however, refused to disclose the actual date of their much-awaited ceremony, although they did say that it’s in the near future.

“Hindi namin pwedeng sabihin kung kailan ‘yung exact date for security reasons and privacy ng mga bisita. Pero dapat this year and medyo malapit na siya,” Angel said.

When it comes to wedding preparations, Neil said: “Medyo in fairness ready naman po kami. ‘Yung [problem] na lang is if mass gathering is allowed na, and safety ng guests and everyone else.”

Angel said she and Neil only want their guests to feel safe and comfortable when they attend the wedding.

The two got engaged in June 2019 after being a couple for more than a year. They first revealed their relationship back in February 2018.