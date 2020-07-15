“Angel Locsin on ABS-CBN shutdown: ‘Bakit dinamay ang karamihan sa personal vendetta ng iilan?’”

Angel Locsin has spoken against those who chose to shut down ABS-CBN.

While Angel Locsin has been vocal about feeling a mix of sadness and anger over ABS-CBN’s franchise denial, she also admitted to having had a feeling of regret over the past couple of days.

But being one of the biggest Kapamilya stars who have shown support for ABS-CBN since day one, it certainly does not have something about her speaking up for her home network.

According to the ‘Iba ‘Yan host, she realized that had the House panel acted in favor of ABS-CBN’s franchise, it would have been a chance for the Congress to fix the problems in the industry for which she is a part of.

“It took a while before I was able to compose myself and feel how I actually felt about the situation. Alam ko I am sad, alam ko I am angry. Pero may pakiramdam ako ng panghihinayang na hindi ko naiintindihan kung saan nanggagaling nung simula,” she wrote.

She went on: “Ngayon po na-realize ko kung saan nanggagaling ang lahat ng emosyon na ito. Ito na sana ang chance para maayos ng ating gobyerno ang entertainment industry.”

The 35-year-old actress added that she’s not just talking about ABS-CBN, but the industry in general, which, she added, had a lot of improvement compared to when she was still starting in the biz.

“I was genuinely hoping that we could turn this into an opportunity to fix the industry’s issues. Hindi lang po sa ABS-CBN, kundi ang kabuohan. Though, to be honest, malaki na po ang improvement kumpara nung nagsisimula palang po ako. Katulad ng working hours, contracts, etc.,” she stated.

Then again, she also acknowledged the plight of the workers who faced the Congress, saying the industry still needs to fix various issues.

“Pero aminado po ako na marami pa rin pong bagay sa entertainment industry ang kailangan pang ayusin, gaya ng ibang nirereklamo ng ibang laborers,” she stated.

She then questioned the decision of the lawmakers who brought in laborers to testify in Congress to fight for their rights. Instead of helping these laborers to be in better working conditions, they chose to shut down the media giant.

“But those 70 congressmen chose to shut down the network instead of standing up for the people and fix those problems,” she stated.

She wrote: “What’s the purpose of those testimonies from laborers fighting for their rights kung dito lang magtatapos? Hindi rin naman sila natulungan. Pinagsalita lang pero iniwan lang rin sa ere. In the end, we, in the entertainment industry, especially the day to day earners, kagaya ng crew, we’re still denied of the opportunity to work in better labor conditions.”

Comparing the situation of ABS-CBN to a person who has a health condition, Angel felt as if the lawmakers who were supposed to be labor champions chose to pull the plug and ended the life of the network instead of finding cure to the illness.

“Kumbaga sa health, may sakit po ang entertainment industry. At nalagay ang ating mga kongresista sa sitwasyon na gabayan at ayusin sana. But sadly, the congress chose a rigid path, pulled the plug, and ignored the plea of the entertainment people. They chose the easy way out instead of curing the disease,” she said.

The actress then lamented the personal vendetta of the few and asked whether or not the decision to deny ABS-CBN a franchise was a way of getting back at the network for exposing their wrongdoings.

She wrote: “Bakit dinamay ang karamihan sa personal vendetta ng iilan? Totoong serbisyo para sa tao ba ang ginagawa o gumaganti lang dahil na-expose ang ilang pagkakamali nila?”

On why she continues to fight for the network, Angel believes what happened to the media giant would make a mark in history.

“Kaya ako lumalaban, kahit mahirap at tagilid, kailangan ng mga kasama ko ang karamay ngayon, higit kailan man. Naniniwala akong hindi mawawalan ng saysay ang lahat…dahil tatatak ito sa kasaysayan and we, the Filipino people will never forget,” she said.

The decision to deny ABS-CBN a broadcast franchise comes after twelve hearings in Congress over the past two months.

ABS-CBN has stopped broadcast operations since May 5, 2020 following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).