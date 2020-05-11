“Angel Locsin on ABS-CBN shutdown issue: ‘Hindi ito laban against the government’”

Angel Locsin called on both the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and Solicitor General Jose Calida to make the right decision regarding ABS-CBN’s fate.

A week after ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations shut down, Angel Locsin came forward to speak on behalf of the thousands of employees working for the country’s largest broadcast network.

In an eight-minute clip shared on Facebook, the 35-year-old Kapamilya star made it clear that she’s not putting up a fight against the government, but rather the right to be heard in the right platform.

“Lilinawin ko lang po na hindi ito laban against the government. And I wish the President the best. Na hindi po natin malalampasan ang pandemyang ito kung wala po siya. Naniniwala ho ako na sa panahon ngayon lalo, magkaisa po tayo at magtulungan,” Locsin said.

Calling for the extension of the media giant’s franchise until the Congress decides to act on it, she added: “Ang nilalaban ko po dito ay mabigyan ng extension ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN kagaya rin ho ng pagbigay ng extension sa iba pong kumpanya na nag-expire po ang prangkisa pero na-extend po para dinggin po ng kongreso ang kanila pong mga kaso.”

Watch the video below:

The actress also called on the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as well as Solicitor General Jose Calida to think things through before making another decision that would further inflict ABS-CBN.

Referring to Calida, she said: “Naniniwala ho ako Sir na marami ho kayong nagawang maganda para sa bayan natin. Naniniwala po ako dun. Pero Sir, ‘pag tinuloy niyo po ang desisyon na ito, kahit na ano pa degree, talino, posisyon, achievement — hindi po ‘yan ang matatandaan ng tao.

She called: Ang matatandaan po nila — and you will go down in history bilang kayo po ang taong pumatay sa ABS-CBN at tumuro sa napakaraming tao sa gitna ng pandemya. ‘Yun ho ang matatandaan namin Sir. And huwag niyo hong hayaan na mangyari ‘yun.”

Locsin likewise reached out to two former ABS-CBN employees, Jobert Sucaldito and cameraman Journalie Payonan to talk things out with the company.

ABS-CBN’s closed down last Tuesday, May 5, following a cease and desist order from the NTC.