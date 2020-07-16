“Angel Locsin on Harry Roque’s statement regarding ABS-CBN’s relief efforts: ‘Wala nga akong narinig na naitulong mo pero nagawa mo pang magsalita ng ganito'”

This is what Angel Locsin has to say to Harry Roque regarding the latter’s statement about ABS-CBN’s relief efforts.

Angel Locsin called out Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque after the latter downplayed the efforts of ABS-CBN amid the coronavirus pandemic in his interview with ANC on Wednesday, July 15.

ANC’s Headstart anchor Karen Davila asked Roque in her program if President Rodrigo Duterte was indeed “completely neutral” regarding the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN after the head of state was quoted taking a swipe anew at the media giant during his speech in Jolo, Sulu on Tuesday, July 14, days after the House committee denied the network a new franchise.

Though the speech that was broadcasted on government TV station PTV-4 did not air the part where the president mentioned ABS-CBN. An audio recording of the entire speech indicated that the president had mentioned the network in his speech.

Karen quoted Duterte reportedly saying in his speech: “’Yun namang ABS-CBN binaboy ako. Pero sinabi ko kapag ako nanalo, bubuwagin ko ang oligarchy ng Pilipinas.”

The news anchor then asked Roque if the president is indeed “neutral.”

The spokesperson replied, “Of course he’s neutral because the Lopez’s are still up and about,” pointing out that the conglomerate has still various businesses at the moment.

“As far as the oligarchs that he absolutely detested for cheating the people for not building the wastewater facilities (referring to Manuel Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Ayala-led Manila Water Co.), the difference is they delivered in the time of crisis,” he stated.

It can be recalled that Duterte previously questioned the contracts of the two water concessionaires.

Roque also questioned ABS-CBN and the Lopez’s relief efforts which he found lacking. “Hindi ko naman maintindihan kasi why ABS-CBN did not do that. I know you donated Php 200 million of your own money but the rest you raised from your TV programs through your calls for donation but these two companies did it on their own. I do not know why ABS-CBN could not have done more like what the Ayalas and the MVPs did.”

Unlike other “oligarchs”, ABS-CBN didn’t do enough to help in times of crises, claims Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. ABS-CBN has raised over P427 million from its donation drive to aid those affected by the #COVID19 pandemic. READ: https://t.co/FrKKLIohy6 pic.twitter.com/XwO80QOv4V — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 15, 2020

According to Roque, he thinks the actions of the two water concessionaires moved the president.

“The MVPs and the Ayalas, he had to forgive them since [their] actions in the time of the pandemic, soften I guess, the position of the president,” he stated.

On her Instagram Stories, Locsin could not help but express her frustration over what Roque said regarding ABS-CBN’s relief efforts.

Posting an art card of Roque’s quote from the said interview, Locsin commented, “Pambihira. Imbes na magpasalamat at may sumasalo, nagawa mo pang tuligsain. Kusang loob po iyan at hindi obligasyon dahil government naman po talaga dapat ang gagawa neto pero humingi po kayo ng tulong di ba kasi hindi kaya.”

The actress added, “Wala nga akong narinig na naitulong mo pero nagawa mo pang magsalita ng ganito.”

One of ABS-CBN’s initiatives during the pandemic is the Pantawid ng Pag-ibig project, which raised P427.1 million, providing food and other necessities in partnership with local government units.

The Lopez Group of Companies also donated the following during the pandemic:

Locsin herself spearheaded relief efforts to combat the effects of COVID-19.

Dubbed as #UnitentWeStandPH, the actress launched the donation drive last March to raise funds to provide tents for overcrowded hospitals. The objective of the project was to accommodate more patients who need immediate treatments while also prioritizing the safety of our health workers.

In June, Locsin organized the “Shop & Share” project, which aims to provide mass testing to the marginalized sector of society.

“We would like to revisit the idea of artists coming together and helping those who need it the most. This time, with the funds we raise, we would like to purchase test kits and allow testing opportunities for the poorer sectors in the hopes of helping out in the efforts to provide mass testing in the country,” the actress shared about the vision of the project when she announced it.