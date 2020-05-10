“Angel Locsin on online bashers: ‘Hindi kami magpapa-bully’”

Read Angel Locsin’s message for her online bashers.

“Hindi kami magpapa-bully.”

These were the words of Angel Locsin as she addressed her bashers online following her series of posts in support of ABS-CBN after it was forced shutdown on May 5.

“Sa mga (fake) accounts na hinaharass kami para manahimik, pasensya na po kayo at hindi kami magpapa-bully. You’ve created your worst nightmare 🙂 wala kayong power sa amin,” Angel said.

While she condemned the online harassment she received from the bashers, Angel thanked those who expressed support for her and the Kapamilya network.

“Kapamilya, maraming salamat sa pagdamay sa amin sa panahong ito. Hindi ko ho malilimutan ang pinakita nyong suporta at pagmamahal,” she stated.

Angel has been vocal about her support for ABS-CBN after it was issued a cease and desist by the National Telecommunications Commission on Tuesday.

“Sa panahon na kailangan ng hanap buhay ng mga tao. Let’s be considerate and ask ourselves kung makakatulong ba ang mga desisyon natin sa lalo na sa panahong ito. To ABS-CBN, isang karangalan po na naging bahagi at nakasama ko po kayo. Mahal ko kayo,” she said in one of her Instagram posts.