“Angel Locsin posts message for the government, questions its priorities amid pandemic”

Angel Locsin has penned a message for the government on social media on Wednesday, July 1.

“Ang daming time pag-initan ang ABS, i-prioritize pa ang renaming ng airport, anti-terrorist bill, pero ang kailangang marinig ay ang plano tungkol sa COVID at frontliners.”

Addressing the message “to whom it may concern,” the Kapamilya actress questioned why the government is not prioritizing the bigger issues brought by the pandemic.

She remarked, “[Ang kailangan marinig ay ang] plano sa edukasyon para sa mahihirap na walang access sa internet o magtuturo sa bahay, balik-probinsya, OFWs na stranded sa ibang bansa, kabuhayan ng nawalan ng trabaho.

“Paano na ang tradisyunal na jeepney drivers? Paano ang mga senior citizens? At sa kung anong kakaharapin ng masang Pilipino pagkatapos ng pandemya?“

She ended her message highlighting that the message is coming from a taxpayer.

Angel is one of the local celebrities at the forefront of carrying out various initiatives to help those who are severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Angel Locsin earns praises for channeling body positivity, embracing her curves

She launched #UniTentWeStandPH, which provided tents to hospitals to address the problem of overcrowding amid the pandemic.

Angel also spearheaded “Shop & Share,” which aims to raise funds to provide free COVID-19 testing for those who can’t afford it.