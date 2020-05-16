“Angel Locsin reaches out to typhoon-stricken Ms. Everything”

Angel Locsin comes to Ms. Everything’s rescue.

Angel Locsin has reached out to internet sensation Ericka Camata, also known as Ms. Everything, following a now-viral post on Twitter showing her typhoon-stricken home in Western Samar.

TIGNAN: Bahay ni ‘Miss Everything’ winasak ng bagyong ‘Ambo’

Responding to Ms. Everything’s tweet, Locsin said: “Saang lugar po kaya?” Then, just a few minutes later, several netizens helped the actress track the exact location of Ms. Everything which happens to be at Brgy. Carayman, Calbayog City.

While Locsin did not mention what course of action she plans to take, it seems help is on the way to Ms. Everything.

Saang lugar po ito? — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 16, 2020

Anong brgy po kaya? — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 16, 2020

Sure po ito? Salamat — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 16, 2020

Camata has previously shared in a Facebook post that her family is doing okay despite the damages brought about by the typhoon.

“Our home. We our safe, no worrying everyone” she wrote in a Facebook post last Thursday, May 14.

The Kapamilya star, on the other hand, also expressed her concern for the people of Samar after finding out that the entire island — which includes Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Western Samar — lost cellular signal and electricity supply in the aftermath of the typhoon.

“Mahirap nga makakuha ng update sa area. Sana safe ang family mo,” she stated.

Oo nga eh 🙁 mahirap nga makakuha ng update sa area. Sana safe ang family mo — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Locsin continues to give updates to netizens about the recent developments in her efforts to help those affected by Typhoon Ambo.

Narescue na po si lola kahapon 🙂 — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 16, 2020

The actress, known for her humanitarian efforts, has been consistent with her relief efforts in the past two months — spearheading the #UniTENTWeStandPH, among others. The said project was able to fund hundreds of hospital tents built to decongest the growing number of patients in health care facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.