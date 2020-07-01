“Angel Locsin reacts to TV Plus shutdown: ‘Maiiyak ka na lang’”

Kapamilya artist Angel Locsin shares how she feels about the shutdown of TV Plus and SkyCable Direct.

With ABS-CBN receiving a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) yesterday (June 30) afternoon directing the network to stop operating digital TV transmission in Metro Manila, many celebrities and other personalities were vocal about their reactions to the decision. This decision will affect all TV Plus viewers using boxes in Metro Manila who will now be unable to watch all Kapamilya channels like KBO, Teleradyo, Jeepney TV, Yey!, Asianovela Channel, and CineMo.

Angel Locsin was one of the Kapamilya celebrities who expressed their dismay over the new development regarding ABS-CBN and the government. In her most recent Instagram post, the Iba Yan host shared a photo of herself in front of the ELJ building in the ABS-CBN compound and captioned it with how she felt after finding out the news last June 30, Tuesday.

She wrote, “Kanina pumara ako sa harap ng ABS nung nabalitaan ko ang posibleng pagtigil sa TV Plus at Sky. Eto na naman yung pakiramdam na maiiyak ka na lang. Sana may option na pwede kang mamili kung saan pupunta ang binabayad mong tax. To my ABS family, hang in there”