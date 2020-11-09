“Angel Locsin remembers her original wedding date last November 8”

Bride-to-be Angel Locsin reveals her excitement for her big day which was rescheduled to 2021.

After surprising the country with their low-key engagement announcement in June 2019, Angel Locsin and Neil Arce started laying down plans for their big day as early as last year until the global pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding to a later date. The philanthropic couple have also kept themselves busy with fundraising efforts for the less fortunate during the past months.

READ: Angel Locsin and Neil Arce now engaged

READ: Ano ang isasakripisyo nina Angel Locsin at Neil Arce para sa isa’t isa?

READ: Angel Locsin thanks celebrities for donating supplies for tents for frontliners

READ: Celebrities praise Angel Locsin as she donates blood to Philippine Red Cross amid COVID-19 pandemic

Last Sunday, on the original date of her wedding, Angel shared a post to commemorate the yet-to-happen event. She shared a photo of her and fiancé Neil sharing a sweet moment. The 35-year-old actress and Iba Yan host also revealed how excited she was for her wedding day to finally push through.

She wrote, “ So, we were supposed to get married today, Nov 8, 2020. How about you guys? Did you have plans this year that got moved? Can’t wait a few more months. 🤵🏻”

READ: Angel Locsin, Neil Arce reschedule wedding to 2021

LOOK: Angel Locsin wows with new look

Last month, Angel was recognized for her philanthropic work in education, domestic violence and health. “Initially famous for her television work, Angelica Locsin became a household name for her philanthropic work, particularly since she donated US$300,000 to scholarships for the less fortunate, as well as supporting the economic and political rights of indigenous people, and working to end violence against women and children,” according to the Tatler Asia which included her in their list of 2020 Leaders of Tomorrow.