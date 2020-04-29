“Angel Locsin shares results of COVID-19 test with Neil Arce”

Angel Locsin happily shared that she and her fiancé Neil Arce tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) 2019.
The moment Angel Locsin and Neil Arce decided to go out of their way to help put up tents at different hospitals across Metro Manila, they knew their lives were going to be put at risk. The couple went on with their mission and never stopped until their work was done.
And now, she might have just been blessed with her efforts as she tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) 2019. The 35-year-old actress happily shared the results from the test on Instagram.
See photo below:
Angel has successfully put up 246 tents in over 135 hospitals using the 11.3 million funds that she raised online.
View this post on Instagram
To help solve the overcrowding in hospitals, #UniTENTweStandPH was launched, a campaign YOU all have made possible through 135 hospitals nationwide , 246 tents and PHP 11,359,856.89 in total in just nineteen days. In the beginning our only dream was to provide tents to hospitals for patients, for our frontliners, to address the challenge in overcrowding, and to help lessen the increase of spreading the virus in hospitals, but because you were all so generous and kind, we received from you donations of food, PPEs, aircon and many others kaya naman po dahil sa inyo we were able to give out not only tents but also PPEs and other supplies. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, tent suppliers, YOU who have shared a part of your hearts through our campaign. You have reached out your helping hands even while you are home and did not only give but sent out love and prayers to those who needed your help. Maraming Salamat po sa lahat ng inyong kabutihan. Sa bawat ospital na naabot at natulungan po ninyo, taos puso po ang aming pasasalamat. Anumang pagsubok ay ating kakayanin basta’t tulong-tulong po tayo at nagkakaisa. TEAM #UniTENTweStandPH now signing off❤️ May the Lord continue to use all of us to be instruments of God’s love and grace. And to all our frontliners, Isang malaking pagsaludo po sa inyo mula sa amin! @dimplesromana @marevmatic2019 @gines.sarangaya @neil_arce
These tents were used to isolate COVID-19 patients in hospitals and provide temporary housing for frontliners