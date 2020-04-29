“Angel Locsin shares results of COVID-19 test with Neil Arce”

Angel Locsin happily shared that she and her fiancé Neil Arce tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) 2019.

The moment Angel Locsin and Neil Arce decided to go out of their way to help put up tents at different hospitals across Metro Manila, they knew their lives were going to be put at risk. The couple went on with their mission and never stopped until their work was done.

And now, she might have just been blessed with her efforts as she tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) 2019. The 35-year-old actress happily shared the results from the test on Instagram.

Angel has successfully put up 246 tents in over 135 hospitals using the 11.3 million funds that she raised online.

These tents were used to isolate COVID-19 patients in hospitals and provide temporary housing for frontliners