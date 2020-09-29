“Angel Locsin shares what ‘new normal’ looks like in her workplace”

Angel Locsin shares that she undergoes swab testing and self-quarantine before and after every job.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Angel Locsin shared the “new normal” in her workplace amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On social media, Angel shared that she regularly undergoes swab testing.

“Before & after every work, we go through swab testing + self-quarantine to make sure everyone is safe. This is the new normal,” she shared on her Instagram page.

The actress could not help but reminisce about the past when preparing for work was easier.

“Dati gigising ka lang, liligo, punta sa work ang kailangan, ngayon—eto na not complaining though, just reminiscing what used to be,” she said.

Angel remarked that she is looking forward to the day that the pandemic will be over.

“I’m all for a safe working environment not just for us sa set, but for our loved ones as well. Looking forward to the day without the threat of COVID-19,” she stated.

Angel is currently hosting the Kapamilya public service program Iba ‘Yan .

The show shares the story of everyday Filipinos who made significant contributions to the lives of others.

LOOK: Angel Locsin wows with new look

“I think ‘yung tao kasi dapat bigyan kasi talaga ng pasasalamat sa laki ng naitulong nila sa atin ngayong panahon ng pandemya especially. ‘Yun ‘yun target din namin ng show bukod sa magbigay ng inspirasyon o ng good vibes,” she said in the program’s virtual media conference last June.