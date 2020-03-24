“Angel Locsin thanks celebrities for donating supplies for tents for frontliners”

Actress Angel Locsin encourages more celebrities to help support those working hard against the COVID-19 virus.

Last March 23, Angel Locsin along with fiancé Neil Arce and other volunteers helped set up temporary mobile sleeping quarters in Taguig for medical staff and other essential workers who have been working tirelessly to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country

Prior to this, the actress had already made a call for donations of pillows, folding beds, chairs, and other supplies to the public. Food was also provided for those patrolling the area in Lakeshore, Taguig. Through her Instagram Stories, Angel thanked her friends in the industry like Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Paulo Avelino, Ryza Cenon, Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, and many others for their help in providing supplies and setting up the mobile sleeping quarters.