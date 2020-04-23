“Angel Locsin to quarantine violators in Taguig: ‘‘Wag po tayong privileged’”

Angel Locsin, a resident of Taguig, expressed her support for Mayor Lino Cayetano.

Kapamilya star Angel Locsin, a resident of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig, expressed her support for Mayor Lino Cayetano as well as the Philippine National Police (PNP) in their quarantine guidelines.

This, after the Taguig City Mayor ordered cops to enforce lockdown rules at the Pacific Plaza Towers (PPT) in BGC earlier this week because of alleged quarantine violators.

According to Locsin, the alleged action of the violators is no different from those gathering in much larger public spaces.

“I live in BGC and I support the PNP and Mayor Cayetano. Rules are rules. Walang kaibahan po ang kumpulan sa palengke, pa-sabong sa sementeryo, at pa-bingo sa kalsada sa pagkumpulan ninyo sa swimming pool porke’t may common area sa high end condo ninyo,” Locsin wrote.

The General’s Daughter star also pointed out that social status doesn’t matter when it comes to such circumstances.

“‘Wag po tayong privileged. Wala pong diplomatic immunity ang virus. You staying in common areas can harm not only us Filipinos, but also the diplomats in your condominium,” she stated.

In an interview with Karen Davila via ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC), Cayetano said that the incident is going to be investigated.