“Angel Locsin’s mass testing fundraiser features 11 million-peso car, 150,000-peso bag”

Angel Locsin has officially launched Shop and Share.

Angel Locsin finally opens Shop and Share today, June 1.

Apart from raising nearly 12 million pesos used in setting up hospital tents across the Mega Manila area, Angel has now teamed up with fellow celebrities Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo, and Dimples Romana for another groundbreaking endeavor — a fundraiser aimed at purchasing COVID-19 tests kits.

At 6 P.M., she officially launched her Shop and Share store with several products ranging from bags to shoes and even accessories up for grabs.

Among the celebrities participating are Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez, Vhong Navarro, Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, Sylvia Sanchez, Karla Estrada, and Pia Wurtzbach.

Velasquez donated at least four luxury bags amounting to 292,000 with the most expensive being her Louis Vuitton On The Go Monogram Giant Tote Bag priced at 150,000. Dermatologist-to-the-stars Vicki Belo and Anne Curtis likewise donated various luxury bags from brands like Chanel, Valentino, and Givenchy.

Meanwhile, Sam Verzosa of Frontrow Philippines donated a Convertible Ferrari California worth 11 million pesos.

To see the full list of items, you can check out shopandshare.store.