“Angel Locsin’s pet dog Pwet Pwet passes away: ‘Proud of you my perfect little fighter’”

After almost a week of battling illness, Angel Locsin’s beloved pet Bichon Frise Puwet Puwet passed away in the early hours of May 14, Thursday.

Aside from being a known philanthropist and actress, Angel Locsin is also a loving and devoted furmom to her pet dog, a Bichon Frise whom she lovingly calls “Pwet Pwet.” In fact, Angel’s first ever post on Instagram in 2013 was a photo of Pwet Pwet whom she would post updates about every so often. In fact, based on her posts, the actress always looked forward to going home and spending time with her dog after a long day’s work. Last May 6, the actress shared that she had to bring her dog to the vet for treatment for kidney failure. Angel was allowed to bring her home for Mother’s day last weekend but during the early morning of May 14, Thursday, the actress posted that Pwet Pwet had passed away and shared a screen shot of the vet clinic’s last update on the dog’s condition.