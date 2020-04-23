“Angel Locsin’s shares her ‘35 and proud’ birthday salubong”

Birthday girl Angel Locsin gets a special surprise from loved ones on the eve of her 35th birthday this year.

Angel Locsin has been one of the busiest celebrities in the country ever since the quarantine period was announced last month. The General’s Daughter star has been tirelessly devoting her time raising funds and even personally helping distribute supplies to frontliners fighting the COVID-19 virus. Which is why it is no surprise that as early as the eve of her 35th birthday last April 22, Angel received a lot of sweet surprises in the form of multiple birthday cakes and other treats from friends and family.

Her father and fiancé Neil Arce each gave her a Darna-themed birthday cake while Paulo Avelino sent pastries. With all her selfless efforts, the 35-year-old actress is now being called as close to a real-life Darna as can be. The actress-philanthropist showed her appreciation for all the gifts by posting her reaction to the surprise in her Instagram Stories.