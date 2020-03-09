Angel Olsen Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 10, 2020
The angelic-voiced, Angel Olsen will be coming back to Australia for a national tour in just a couple of months. Touching down for the first time in two years, Olsen will grace our shores in late May.
With shows announced in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide, Angel Olsen will also be announcing Sydney show soon.
Last time Olsen visited, she gave us her first-ever solo tour of Australia. This time, however, we’ll get to see her in all her glory with a six piece band. The band will include a strings section and she’ll be reworking some of her tunes to include some special strings arrangements.
This will also be the first time we’ll get to hear All Mirrors live. Check out all the tour dates down below and have a listen to Angel Olsen’s ‘New Love Cassette’.
[embedded content]
Angel Olsen Australian Tour Dates 2020
Tickets on sale 10am AEDT Thursday, 12th March
Pre-sale tickets on sale 10am AEDT Wednesday, 11th March
Thursday, 28th May
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Tuesday, 2nd June
The Forum, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 5th June
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 6th June
The Rechabite, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 7th June
The Rechabite, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Tuesday, 9th June
The Gov, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website