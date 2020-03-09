Angel Olsen Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 10, 2020

The angelic-voiced, Angel Olsen will be coming back to Australia for a national tour in just a couple of months. Touching down for the first time in two years, Olsen will grace our shores in late May.

With shows announced in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide, Angel Olsen will also be announcing Sydney show soon.

Last time Olsen visited, she gave us her first-ever solo tour of Australia. This time, however, we’ll get to see her in all her glory with a six piece band. The band will include a strings section and she’ll be reworking some of her tunes to include some special strings arrangements.

This will also be the first time we’ll get to hear All Mirrors live. Check out all the tour dates down below and have a listen to Angel Olsen’s ‘New Love Cassette’.

[embedded content]

Angel Olsen Australian Tour Dates 2020

Tickets on sale 10am AEDT Thursday, 12th March

Pre-sale tickets on sale 10am AEDT Wednesday, 11th March

Thursday, 28th May

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 2nd June

The Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 5th June

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 6th June

The Rechabite, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 7th June

The Rechabite, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 9th June

The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website