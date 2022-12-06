Angel Olsen, Crumb, Drugdealer to Headline Nine Lives Festival 2023

Angel Olsen, Crumb, and Drugdealer have been locked in as headliners of Brisbane’s Nine Lives Festival next year.

The festival, which will be returning for its third year, will also see performances from Niger’s Mdou Moctar, Baby Cool, Bones & Jones, Loose Fit, Folk Bitch Trio, Felivand, and more.

Angel Olsen: ‘Big Time’

Also featuring on the WOMADelaide lineup, it’ll be Olsen’s first time in Australia since 2018. In that time, she’s released three new albums: 2022’s Big Time, 2020’s Whole New Mess, and 2019’s All Mirrors. It’ll be Crumb and Drugdealer’s first-ever trips to Australia, while Mdou Moctar recently announced a string of shows at the Sydney Opera House in March 2023.

Nine Lives, a collaboration between Handsome Tours and record store Jet Black Cat Music, will be held at The Tivoli on Saturday, 4th March.

“Nine Lives started and was inspired by the record shop’s ninth birthday a few years ago – something extra special to bring our local and surrounding music loving communities together, stemming from the stuff we love and get behind at Jet Black Cat Music,” co-founder Shannon Logan said in a statement. “It’s a tastemaker’s curation of fantastic music from Australia and around the world.”

Check out the full lineup below.

Nine Lives Festival

Tickets are on sale from 10am (local time) on Thursday, 8th December 2022 via Handsome Tours. A pre-sale will happen from 10am on Wednesday, 7th December 2022.

Saturday, 4th March – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Lineup

Angel Olsen

Crumb

Drugdealer

Mdou Moctar

Baby Cool

Bones & Jones

Felivand

Folk Bitch Trio

Girl and Girl

Loose Fit

Mylee Grace

No Zu

1Tbsp

Platonic Sex

