“Angel, Regine, and more Kapamilya stars express support for ABS-CBN after OSG’s quo warranto move”

Photo credit: @reginevalcasid, @therealangellocsin and @cocomartin_ph on Instagram

Several big stars on Monday took to social media to express their support for ABS-CBN after the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed a quo warranto petition asking the Supreme Court to revoke the franchise of the network and its subsidiary, ABS-CBN Convergence Inc.

In his petition, Solicitor General Jose Calida accused ABS-CBN of violating provisions of its franchise, which is scheduled to expire in March. Congress has yet to hear several bills seeking to renew the network’s license to operate.

According to Rule 66 of the Rules of Civil Procedure, a “quo warranto” is a special form of legal action that is filed against someone who “usurps, intrudes into, or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office, position or franchise.”

Among the Kapamilya celebrities who showed support for their home network include Angel Locsin, Regine Velasquez, Coco Martin, Vice Ganda, Bea Alonzo, Gary Valenciano and Charo Santos-Concio.

Other stars such as Kim Chiu, Liza Soberano, Gerald Anderson, Vhong Navarro, Jolina Magdangal, Amy Perez, Karla Estrada, John Prats, Bianca Gonzalez, and JM de Guzman similarly voiced out their support for ABS-CBN through social media posts.

VICE GANDA

Ikalulungkot ng higit na nakararaming Pilipino sa Pilipinas at sa buong mundo kung isasara ang ABS-CBN. #NoToABSCBNShutDown — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) February 10, 2020

