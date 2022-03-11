Angel Yeast Steps Up Low-Carbon Measures in Green Push to Promote Global Sustainable Development

YICHANG, China, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Angel Yeast Co., Ltd (“Angel Yeast” or “the Company”, 600298.SH), a listed global yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, has reached another recognition milestone for its green push towards the goal of carbon-neutrality after China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently named Angel Yeast as one of the national “Green Factories.” The recognition is testimony to the Company’s unrelenting effort to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations, demonstrating its tremendous and long-standing commitment to energy conservation and environmental protection.



Angel Yeast recycles the organic matter in the yeast fermentation wastewater to produce fertilizer for crops, paving the way for building a circular supply chain.

“As a leading global yeast innovator dedicated to bringing healthy and nutritious yeast-based products to customers worldwide, Angel Yeast shares the global responsibility to drive forward sustainable development by continuously advancing our pledge to reduce energy consumption and carbon emission. The recognition from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology marks another major step for Angel Yeast in our drive to help China and the world accelerate towards the net-zero goal,” said Xiao Minghua, General Manager of Angel Yeast.

To transform into a green factory, Angel Yeast has ramped up investment to outfit its manufacturing facilities with a plethora of carbon-reducing solutions – including the adoption of energy-saving equipment and waste heat and pressure recovery – to bring down energy consumption and support its new green energy production needs. The Company has expanded the use of solar power while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The upgraded steam-reducing technology allows Angel Yeast’s factories to recover the waste heat generated during production, boosting energy efficiency and curtailing steam consumption. Meanwhile, Angel Yeast is also able to achieve cascade utilization of energy by equipping its factories with the latest water-recycling technology.

In 2021, Angel Yeast launched a project to install magnetic levitation fans for two production bases in Suixian and Binzhou. Now, all of Angel Yeast’s factories are equipped with magnetic levitation fans. In the same year, Angel Yeast installed magnetic suspension chillers for its yeast production line in Chongzuo and upgraded the boiler automation for its Egypt-based company. The year also saw Angel Yeast implementing twenty-eight technological overhauls for its plants across all regions, which resulted in 19,700 tons of reduction in CO 2 emissions, driving down power consumption per ton of yeast by 1.4%, steam by 2.5%, and water consumption by 3.1%.

Angel Yeast has started a major expansion of renewable energy generation, replacing fossil fuels with clean energy sources. Its wastewater treatment facilities harness anaerobic fermentation technology to treat organic wastewater to produce biogas, which is reused in biogas boilers to produce steam, replacing the coal-generated and outsourced steam. Angel Yeast is also promoting the use of biomass fuel in boilers to further reduce the use of fossil fuels. The measures helped the Company recycle 16.89 million cubic meters of biogas in 2021, a 21.7% year-on-year decrease, cutting 27,000 tons of CO 2 and 88,000 tons of coal-produced and outsourced steam.

With the yeast wastewater reutilization technology, Angel Yeast recycles the organic matter in the yeast fermentation wastewater to produce fertilizer for crops, paving the way for building a circular supply chain. In 2021, the Company produced 277,000 tons of yeast organic fertilizer through this method.

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker’s yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant nutrition, distilled spirits and biofuels, microbial nutrition, and enzymes.

http://en.angelyeast.com