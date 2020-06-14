“Angelica Panganiban celebrates one year of living independently”

Love Lockdown actress Angelica Panganiban shares her Independence Day gift to herself.

Last June 12, the entire country may have been celebrating the 122nd Philippine Independence day, but for Angelica Panganiban, she wanted to commemorate a more personal kind of independence. The 33-year-old Kapamilya actress shared with her followers on Instagram last June 13 how she has enjoyed living on her own since May last year. The Love Lockdown actress shared that it has been a year since she decided to move out of their family home into a condo without any househelp to do the chores for her. As a reward to herself, Angelica also bought a luxury brand vacuum cleaner which she has long wanted to have.

Last year, Angel Locsin and Kim Chiu visited Angelica in her former family home which had its own elevator inside. In previous interviews, Angelica reportedly chose to move into a smaller living place to be able to live more simply and fully maximize her living space.

She wrote:

“Last May 24 I celebrated my very own independence day 🙂 napaisip kasi ako at nag desisyon last year, na tumira sa isang bahay na hindi na ko utos ng utos sa mga kasambahay. Nanirahan ako mag isa sa bahay. Walang tiga luto, hugas, linis, laba o plantsa ng bahay. So, for my 1st anniversary as an independent woman (woooow) nag isip ako ng perfect gift for myself kahit papaano, gusto kong padaliin ang paglinis ng bahay, at lalo na to have a clean, healthy home ️ matagal ko ng pangarap ang magkaron ng class na class na @dyson … eto na nga! Meron na ko 🙂 gumaan po ang buhay ko mga mami! Mas marami na ko nagagawa sa araw ko. Good job Mr. Dyson. Tunay ka nga effective. Hindi ka fake news! I laaaav eeet!!