“Angelica Panganiban defends Angel Locsin against body-shaming in education module”

This is what Angelica Panganiban has to say about the learning module that body-shamed Angel Locsin.

Angelica Panganiban defended Angel Locsin after a module of the Department of Education (DepEd) called the latter “obese.”

“Angel Locsin is an obese person. She, together with Coco Martin eats fatty and sweet food in Mang Inasal fast food restaurant most of the time. In her house, she always watching television (sic) and does not have any physical activities,” the learning module read, which went viral on social media.

In defense of Angel, Angelica called out the said DepEd module.

“I don’t think nakaupo lang si Angel sa bahay niya at nanonood ng TV,” Angelica commented on the Rappler report about the said learning module.

“Busyng busy po siya tumulong sa mga nasalanta. Bakit hindi kayo dun mag focus? Sa kabutihan ng isang tao, lalo na ng kalooban niya,” she added.

The DepEd division in Occidental Mindoro already issued a statement regarding the matter and apologized to Angel. The DepEd division clarified that the learning module was not made by the Central Office of DepEd but rather was a “teacher-made assessment.”

“Upon initial investigation, this Office found out that the said material is not contained in the self-learning module (SLM) developed and quality assured by DepEd Central Office. The said material is a teacher-made assessment for a Grade 10 MAPEH class purposely to measure specific competencies of the learning area,” Roger F. Capa said, DepEd Division superintendent in Occidental Mindoro.

He added, “We would like to express our sincerest apology to the concerned individuals who may have been offended or harmed by this incident. The Department of Education does not tolerate nor condone any act of body shaming, ad hominem or any similar act of bullying both in the physical and virtual environments.”

Reacting to the said statement from DepEd, Angel remarked that the said teacher should apologize for what he or she has done.

“I don’t mind the insults. Cheap comments do not define who I am. I intended to ignore this issue, but when I read deped’s statement, aba teka lang.”

“What bothers me most is apart from teaching incorrect grammar to the students, DepEd seems unaffected that the said teacher is teaching bad conduct and sowing discrimination among the children. Anong mangyayare sa future kung ang mga kabataan ay tinuturuan ng pambabastos at pangungutya sa kapwa?” the actress said.

“This is the more relevant issue deped, that you should be held accountable and must correct. Sa inyo naka salalay ang pag asa ng ating milyon milyong kabataan. The said teacher should apologize to his students and all the students that read the module,” Angel added.