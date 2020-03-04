“Angelica Panganiban expresses desire to have own family”

She’s happy being single right now, but actress Angelica Panganiban is still very much looking forward to settling down and having her own family in the near future.

The Banana Sundae star made this revelation when she replied to a netizen on Twitter who asked her what she thinks of her showbiz contemporaries already starting families of their own.

“How’s your love life? ‘Di ka ba minsan napapaisip na ‘yung ibang kasabay mo sa showbiz may kids na or family na, tapos ikaw wala pa?” the user said.

“Pero I know happy ka and successful. Just want to know if sumasagi sa isip mo ‘yun.”

To which, Panganiban said: “Always. Gusto ko ng family. Kids. Pero hindi sa lahat binibigay ‘yun. Okay naman ako.”

Always 🙂 gusto ko ng family. Kids. Pero hindi sa lahat binibigay yun. Okay naman ako. https://t.co/RYeagiZwqO — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) March 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time that the 33-year-old actress has expressed her desire to settle down. In January 2019, Panganiban said in a tweet that she would want to get married before the year ends.

“Gusto ko mag-asawa. Parang ice cream lang hiningi ko eh noh?” she wrote.

Gusto ko mag asawa this year.

Parang ice cream lang hiningi ko eh noh? — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) January 1, 2019

Panganiban was previously linked to her former boyfriend, Carlo Aquino, after their 2018 screen reunion for Exes Baggage”triggered speculation of a rekindled romance.

Aside from Carlo, Panganiban has two known former boyfriends who are also in showbiz: Derek Ramsay and John Lloyd Cruz.