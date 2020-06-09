“Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu, and Bela Padilla honor friendship pact during quarantine”

BFFs Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu, and Bela Padilla catch up with each other through video call.

After getting matching tattoos last year, Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu, and Bela Padilla show that they have not lost touch even while doing home quarantine. The celebrity BFFs shared happy screenshots of their most recent video call last June 8, Monday. The trio previously shared that their unexpected closeness started when Kim and Bela gatecrashed an event where Angelica was in attendance and they have gotten close ever since then.

The Kapamilya actresses have always been vocal about their affection for each other with Kim referring to the two older actresses as her “momsies” and coined the hashtag “#AngBeKi” for their posts.