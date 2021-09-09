Angelica Panganiban posts birthday greetings to non-showbiz boyfriend

Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan INSTAGRAM PHOTO/IAMANGELICAP

ANGELICA Panganiban is one happy and in love lady. On Tuesday, the actress greeted her boyfriend non-showbiz Gregg Homan for his birthday on her Instagram page (@iamangelicap).

Posting a series of photos of the couple’s sweet moments on vacation and at home, the actress also wrote a romantic caption.

“Sa hindi inaakalang pagkakataon, ngunit tinakda ng panahon, nakilala ko ang isang tao na nag bigay kasagutan sa lahat ng bakit ko noon.

“Maligayang bati sa’yong kaarawan mahal ko. Araw araw kitang aalagaan, patatawanin, bubusugin at mamahalin.”

Panganiban and Homan were first rumored to be a couple in November 2020. Panganiban confirmed their relationship in January, and introduced Homan a month later.

Based on his Instagram bio, Homan is involved with companies Baymarine Subic and Mangrove Resort Subic.

Panganiban previously dated actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.