“Angelica Panganiban reacts to news of Carlo Aquino’s baby: ‘I’m sure masayang-masaya siya’”

‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’ actress Angelica Panganiban shares the difficulties of working on a series during the lockdown.

During the virtual presscon for her upcoming new show last weekend, Ask Angelica host Angelica Panganiban said she is already excited for fans who miss seeing her on Banana Sundae to watch her new show. During the national lockdown, Angelica shot the iWant digital film Love Lockdown opposite JM De Guzman. With her new show, Angelica said it will be her first time to venture into this kind of genre onscreen according to ABS-CBN News. “(I’m) excited. At the same time, nangangapa ako kasi first time nga siya. Eh, iba ‘to sa lahat sa teleserye, sa pelikula,” she said.

Aside from her online show, Angelica is also slated to star in the Kapamilya Channel show Walang Hanggang Paalam which also includes Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo, and Arci Muñoz.

During the event, Angelica also talked about the difficulties of shooting a series in the middle of a strict lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 virus. “Mahirap mag-trabaho sa ganitong situation. But at the same time, ang dami mo matututunan. Mahirap na trabaho. Pero, ‘pag natatapos mo naman, ang sarap-sarap sa pakiramdam,” she shared.

When asked for the state of her personal life, the actress kept the details to a minimum, giving an answer to how her heart is doing at the moment. “Tumitibok pa rin. Okay naman siya. Masaya,” she said.

When Carlo Aquino surprised netizens by posting about the arrival of his baby Enola Mithi with model girlfriend Trina Candaza last September 13, Angelica was one of the well-wishers who congratulated her ex-boyfriend on becoming a new dad. “I’m sure masayang-masaya siya. Masayang-masaya sila, and ‘yon naman dapat ‘yon, ‘di ba? Importante, ‘yong happiness ng mga tao, So, good. Congratulations,” she added.

Angelica and Carlo first dated when they were in their teens. They eventually broke up in 2006 after dating for six years. The tandem dubbed as “CarGel” started to become popular again with the release of their film Exes Baggage in 2018. The two were also paired together in the Kapamilya series Playhouse . Last year, Angelica admitted that she and Carlo were not on speaking terms. Later that year, Carlo revealed he was officially dating model Trina Candaza.