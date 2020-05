“Angelica Panganiban remembers late mother on death anniversary”

Angelica Panganiban on Thursday, May 14, paid tribute to her late adoptive mother, Melania David Panganiban, on the occasion of her seventh death anniversary.

Angelica Panganiban on Thursday, May 14, paid tribute to her late adoptive mother, Melania David Panganiban, on the occasion of the latter’s seventh death anniversary.

On Instagram, the actress posted a photo of Mrs. Panganiban as she recalled her fondest memories with her “mommy.”

“Happy 7 years in heaven mommy,” she wrote in the caption.

“Hinahanap hanap ko pa rin ang tawa mo. Luto mo, pag mamasahe mo sakin gamit paa mo. Pagnood ko sayo habang naglalaro ka ng solitaryo sa kama. Pag inom mo ng coke galing sa freezer sa meryenda, yung kwentuhan natin tungkol sa pocket books na natatapos mong basahin. Yung yakap mo kapag hindi ako makatulog. Alam kong hindi mo pa rin ako pinapabayaan hanggang ngayon. Minsan bisitahin mo ko sa panaginip. Kailangan kita sa panahon na ilang buwan ng walang yumayakap sakin. IMY (‘lam niya yan, rakenrol yan eh),” she added.

It was in 2010 when the “Unbreakable” star publicly admitted that she was adopted by Alfredo Panganiban and Melania Panganiban.

Her biological mother died in 2008 and was buried in Singapore. Meanwhile, her biological father, Mark Charlson, currently resides in the United States. He and Angelica first met in 2010.