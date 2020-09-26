“Angelica Panganiban says goodbye to TV dramas: ‘Graduate na po ako sa teleserye’”

‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’ star Angelica Panganiban denies she is leaving ABS-CBN, but will stop doing teleserye work.

During the virtual presscon for her new soap Walang Hanggang Paalam last September 25, Angelica Panganiban revealed why the new action-drama series will be an unforgettable project for her.

The 33-year-old Kapamilya actress, who plays the role of a nurse and single mom named Celine who is the ex-girlfriend of Paulo Avelino’s character Emman, stars in the new series that will have its global premiere online this coming Monday, September 28.

“Masyadong personal sa akin kung bakit siguro magiging importante itong Walang Hanggang Paalam dahil dito rin ako nakapag-decide kung ano talaga yung mahalaga sa buhay. So masaya ako ngayon na i-share at masaya ako dahil ang nakasama ko dito sa project na ito itong mga director na ito, itong grupong ito, mga artistang ito, dahil gusto ko na magpaalam sa larangan ng teleserye. So maraming maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga nagawa kong projects sa ABS-CBN,” she said.

Angelica clarified that she has no plans to transfer networks. “I’m not leaving ABS-CBN pero siguro hanggang dito na lang po ang mga trabahong gagawin ko pagdating sa soap opera. Di ba exciting? Masarap panuorin dahil huling project ko na ‘to. Graduate na po ako sa teleserye. So alam ko na ito’y tatatak sa puso ko, sa isip ko dahil maraming marami akong natutunan sa grupong ito, sa project na ito, madami akong na-discover sa sarili ko na mga hindi ko inakalang kaya kong gawin,” she explained.

Angelica said she is proud of the work they have done so far during their lock-in taping for the soap in Subic which includes a lot of dramatic and action-packed scenes. “Sana mapanuod niyo yung huling proyekto na gagawin ko dahil kailangan maging proud sa akin yung mga sumusuporta sa akin and I won’t let you down with this. Sana suportahan niyo yung Walang Hanggang Paalam,” she added.

Walang Hanggang Paalam also stars Jake Cuenca, JC Santos, Tonton Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, McCoy De Leon, Mary Joy Apostol, Sherry Lara, Victor Silayan, Javi Benitez, and Cherry Pie Picache. The show is directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

Don’t miss Walang Hanggang Paalam starting Monday (September 28) at 9:20 PM on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYchannel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator- members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association).