“Angelina Jolie pens letter for parents: ‘Your children don’t want you to be perfect’”

Angelina Jolie recently penned a heartwarming letter in a special edition of TIME’s Parents newsletter published on its website on April 24.

In the letter, the award-winning actress and Special Envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees expressed her sympathy for parents around the world who are taking care of their children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thinking of you. I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. How you worry. How you plan. How you smile for them, when inside you feel at times you are breaking,” Angelina said.

The Hollywood star reminded parents that they don’t have to be “perfect”—a realization that she said helped her as a parent.

“It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together,” she stated.