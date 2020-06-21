“Angelina Jolie reveals reason behind why she decided to divorce Brad Pitt”

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie candidly talked about the reason behind her decision to call off her marriage with Brad Pitt.

Nearly four years since their highly-publicized split, Angeline Jolie broke her silence on the reason as to why she decided to file for a divorce with Brad Pitt in an interview with Vogue India.

“I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision,” she explained.

The “Tomb Raider” star, who was in a 12-year relationship with Brad, went on to share that she keeps her focus on the healing process of her six children whom she described as six “brave” and “strong” young individuals.

“I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people,” she stated.

In the same interview, the 45-year-old actress also opened up about adopting her six children — saying while she did not carry some of them in her womb, she definitely has something to share when it comes to the kind of love she constantly gives them.

“What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home,” she stated. “With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time,” she said.

She went on: “All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them.”

Describing her experience as a mother to her beautiful kids, she added: “It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds….I am very blessed to have been allowed to be their mom. I am grateful every day.”

Angelina Jolie and Bratt Pitt ended their marriage in 2016. The couple has six children namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.